CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) PT Lowered to $21.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

CIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.08.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert C. Rubino acquired 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

