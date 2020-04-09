Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHK. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.38.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHK opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $309.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $11,696,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805,365 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,008,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,051 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,125,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,658 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.