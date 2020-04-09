Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHH. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.73.

Shares of CHH opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 897,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 320,780 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,719,000 after buying an additional 117,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

