China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHA. Macquarie raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CLSA raised shares of China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

CHA stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. China Telecom has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

