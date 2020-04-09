Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFG. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.