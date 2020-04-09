ValuEngine Downgrades CAI International (NYSE:CAI) to Sell

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. CAI International has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.98.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.35 million. CAI International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 173,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 124,131 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 117,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 77,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 161,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.