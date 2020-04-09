CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE:CAE opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,350 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,323,000 after acquiring an additional 441,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,009,000 after buying an additional 149,559 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after buying an additional 107,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CAE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,577,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.