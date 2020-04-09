Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) PT Lowered to $8.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BZH. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

NYSE BZH opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $145,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,402.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.