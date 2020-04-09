BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluelinx Holdings is the largest distributor of building products in the United States. Operating in all of the major metropolitan areas in the United States, BlueLinx distributes products to more than 11,700 customers through its network of warehouses and third-party operated warehouses. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on BlueLinx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

BXC stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BlueLinx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlueLinx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

