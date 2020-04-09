British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.