Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Downgraded to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $337.84 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,050,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 270,600 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,332,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the period. 24.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

