Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $11.00

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.83. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 443,291 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 721,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Analyst Recommendations for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

