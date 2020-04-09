Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

