BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $487.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $587.00 to $487.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLK. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.73.

NYSE BLK opened at $450.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.04 and its 200 day moving average is $480.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 28.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock by 38.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in BlackRock by 12.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

