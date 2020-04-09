BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $487.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $587.00 to $487.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BLK. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.73.
NYSE BLK opened at $450.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.04 and its 200 day moving average is $480.61.
In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock by 38.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in BlackRock by 12.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
