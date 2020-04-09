Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKE. ValuEngine cut Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE BKE opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.28. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Buckle will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Buckle by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

