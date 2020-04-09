Morgan Stanley Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $27.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKU. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

NYSE:BKU opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. FMR LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,131 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,406,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $42,690,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 378,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BankUnited by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,347,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,949,000 after acquiring an additional 224,406 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

