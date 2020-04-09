NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 60,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark A. Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $266.95 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.27.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

