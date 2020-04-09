Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 600 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

