Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 2,578 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after purchasing an additional 398,482 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,731,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,471,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,778,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.33. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

