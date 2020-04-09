Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases New Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $414.51 on Thursday. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $197.34 and a 1 year high of $593.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.97 and a 200-day moving average of $388.98. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

