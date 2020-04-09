Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

