Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $116.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.49. Raytheon has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

