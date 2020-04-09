Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 345.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Waters by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 199.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $254.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

