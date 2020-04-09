Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 61.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 96,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

