CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 148.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.