Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

