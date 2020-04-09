250 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

NYSE:ECL opened at $170.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.40. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.