Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Winmark worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 175,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,160.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $432,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,249,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

WINA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.64.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 494.54%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

