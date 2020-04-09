PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,251 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $44.32 on Thursday. PNM Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.