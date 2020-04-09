Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,446 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.23% of Kura Oncology worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,797,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,385,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 437,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KURA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.05. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

