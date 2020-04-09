Man Group plc Cuts Position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,680 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TiVo were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TiVo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TiVo by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,234 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TiVo by 59.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TiVo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TiVo by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 187,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TIVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BWS Financial downgraded TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $864.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. TiVo Corp has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

