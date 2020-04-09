Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.13.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

