Man Group plc Lowers Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,451,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 317,968 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after purchasing an additional 120,323 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,215,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.