Man Group plc Acquires New Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $141,705,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after acquiring an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $17,489,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,238,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, First Analysis raised NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

NEO stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 374.62 and a beta of 0.98.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.