Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,009 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Callaway Golf worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE:ELY opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Callaway Golf Co has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

