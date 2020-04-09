Man Group plc Trims Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,659 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,539,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 130,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 394,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

FFBC stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.43. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

