Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.13% of CSW Industrials worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $184,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Storch Debra Von bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.82 per share, with a total value of $63,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock valued at $490,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSWI. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CSWI opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CSW Industrials Inc has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.94.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

