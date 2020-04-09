Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,696 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 2,312.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 301,152 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

