Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,673 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $964.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRS. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, VP Brian J. Malloy acquired 3,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $67,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,717.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy acquired 4,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. Insiders acquired 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

