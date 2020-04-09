Man Group plc Sells 109,422 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,422 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of National Vision worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after purchasing an additional 299,320 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 285,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,169 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.84. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

