Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,308 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,112,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Methanex by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,443 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Methanex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,004,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 213,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $39.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of MEOH opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $60.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

