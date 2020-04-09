Man Group plc Sells 26,147 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,147 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Blackline worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Blackline by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $53.53 on Thursday. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,153,276.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,450.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,570 shares of company stock worth $12,918,134. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

