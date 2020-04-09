Man Group plc Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,914 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICPT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Shares of ICPT opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

