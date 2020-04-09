Man Group plc Acquires 53,008 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 134.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Tilray worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 710.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $576.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.91. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $59.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The business’s revenue was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tilray from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.41.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

