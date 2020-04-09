Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on HMN. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

