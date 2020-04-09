Man Group plc Sells 6,373 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.18% of Nanometrics worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,491,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,936,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.20 and a beta of 1.43. Nanometrics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

