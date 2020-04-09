Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $855,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,310,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $804,935.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 17,792 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $808,112.64.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $268,730.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $252,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $782,180.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $360,010.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $375,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $1,219,520.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,164,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $411,110.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

