Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 12,600 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $969,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,060 shares in the company, valued at $26,023,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -997.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

