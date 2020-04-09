Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Jana L. Haynes Sells 18,550 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $895,779.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,727.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.37 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after buying an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

