Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland Sells 15,000 Shares

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,750.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIVN opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -997.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Five9 from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 49.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after buying an additional 332,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,540,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 41.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $814,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

